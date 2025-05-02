Rockstar delays Grand Theft Auto VI, gets a firm release date for 2026

Ever since its original announcement in 2023, Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two have been sticking to a 2025 launch window quite firmly. However, it seems that not even this gaming behemoth can avoid delays, as Rockstar today officially delayed the upcoming game out of this year entirely.

Instead of the fall 2025 launch window, Grand Theft Auto VI is now releasing on May 26, 2026, finally attaching a release date to the highly anticipated project.

The announcement landed via the studio's social media channels and went on to apologize to fans for the sudden delay while also asking for patience for it to deliver an experience that exceeds expectations.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team," says Rockstar. "We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

While Rockstar has not released any more information about the title since the original reveal trailer in 2023, Take-Two has been sharing some tidbits during investor meetings. Aside from continuing to say there won't be a delay, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed that Xbox Series S performance is not a worry for Grand Theft Auto VI. He has also been avoiding the question regarding why a PC version has not been announced yet for the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," continued Rockstar today in its delay announcement. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto VI is now releasing across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 26, 2026. To make the longer wait easier, Rockstar added that more information about the game will be coming soon.