Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

You can already save $50 on Apple's new M4 MacBook Air

Neowin · with 0 comments

The MacBook Air with the M4 processor

Apple's new MacBook Air with the M4 processor is just several weeks old, but it is already getting notable discounts. Right now, you can score the base 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for as low as $949 in two colors: Midnight and Starlight.

The new M4 MacBook Air is very similar to its predecessor, with most of the changes hiding inside. Now, you get a more powerful M4 processor with 16GB of RAM in the base configuration (8GB configs are finally gone) and 256GB of very fast SSD. The computer also received a better 12MP camera with Center Stage support and a shiny new color: Sky Blue.

The MacBook Air with the M4 processor

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe, a backlit keyboard with TouchID, a massive haptic trackpad, quad-speaker audio, a three-mic array, and a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. The laptop also supports up to two external displays (alongside its built-in), Apple Intelligence features, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Another great thing about the latest MacBook Air is that it is now cheaper than previous-gen models. The base variant now starts at just $999, and with Amazon's discounts, you can get that price even lower, which is a fantastic deal for those who are looking for a new and relatively affordable Mac.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
filejump
Previous Article

Save 85% on FileJump 2TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment