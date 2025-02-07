Acer Swift Go 16 Laptop with Core Ultra 5 is now just $659

If you want a powerful, large-sized laptop with a recent Intel processor, Acer has a neat offer for you. The Acer Swift Go 16 is now available on Amazon for just $659.99, giving you a chance to get this Core Ultra 5-powered computer with 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD, and a big 16-inch display at a great, low price.​​​​​

The Acer Swift Go 16 has a big 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16 by 10 and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Such a display gives you more vertical space, which is great for work and productivity. Also, this IPS screen has 100% sRGB accuracy and touchscreen support.

The computer is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of fast storage. You also get Wi-Fi 6E support and Intel Evo certification. The latter means instant wake, biometric authentication, solid performance, AI-powered features like noise suppression, great battery life with charging over USB Type-C, and other perks.

Other features in this laptop include a backlit keyboard with a number pad, a big OceanGlass touchpad, a 180 hinge, a 1440p webcam with a privacy shutter, fast charging support, and a decent set of ports. The latter includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A 3.2 with offline charging support, one headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

