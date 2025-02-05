Onkyo, Klipsch's Flexus CORE 200/100, Dolby Atmos soundbars with surrounds are cheapest

If you prefer a setup with dedicated AV receivers and speakers then you can grab the Onkyo TX-NR6100 which is currently at its lowest-ever price.

Others may prefer a soundbar which is much simpler to set up. In that case, some of the most popular soundbar products like the JBL with BAR 9.1, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc as well as the Sub Mini and Sub 4 are selling at their best prices.

Outside of the ones listed above, Klipsch is also offering its Flexus CORE soundbars for their lowest prices. The discounts apply to both the Core 200, and the Core 100, as well as the Core Surround speakers.

Klispsh Flexus CORE 200

Klipsch generally makes great speakers whether it is passive or active but for its Flexus CORE series, the company has collaborated with leading receiver maker Onkyo. The Flexus CORE comes in two variants the 3.1.2 Flexus CORE 200 and the 2.1 Flexus CORE 100. The latter supports virtualized Dolby Atmos.

The specs of the Flexus CORE 200 are given below:

FRONT FIRING DRIVERS: 4 x 2.25” Aluminum Cone Drivers 1 x .75” Horn-Loaded Tweeter

UPFIRING DRIVERS 2 x 4” High-Output Paper Cone Woofers 2 x 2.25” Discrete Full-Range Drivers

SYSTEM POWER: 185W RMS

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 43Hz-20kHz

INPUTS HDMI eARC Bluetooth USB-C Digital Optical



Get the Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 at the link below:

Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 3.1.2 Channel Powered by Onkyo Bluetooth Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Custom Tuned Bass - Black: $349.00 (Amazon US)

There are a few differences between the two models. The CORE 100 is less powerful overall as it is rated for 100 watts RMS output. It claims to go as low as 45 Hz compared to 43 Hz on the CORE 200. In terms of driver layout, there are two 2.25” Aluminum Cone front-firing drivers two 4” Paper Cone up-firing Woofers.

Get the Klipsch Flexus CORE 100 at the link below:

Klipsch Flexus CORE 100 2.1 Channel Powered by Onkyo Bluetooth Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Custom Tuned Bass - Black: $239.59 (Amazon US)

Finally, we have the Klipsch SURR 100 wireless surround speakers which are rated at 50 watts RMS. Since these aren't meant for bass, they only go down to about 235 Hz says the company, although for surround speakers that should be plenty. This can pair with both the CORE 200 as well as the CORE 100.

Get the Klipsch Flexus SURR 100 at the link below:

Klipsch Flexus SURR 100 Surround Sound Speakers with Immersive Dolby Atmos Technology - Black: $199.00 (Amazon US)

**[Bonus Deal]** Polk Monitor XT90 Hi-Res Height Speaker Pair for 3D Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos-Certified, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X Compatible 4" Dynamically Balanced Woofer, Midnight Black: $174.00 (Amazon US)

