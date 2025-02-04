Kingston NV3 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD is now available for dirt-cheap

High-end and high-capacity SSDs are cool and everything, especially if you have an unlimited budget for a balls-to-the-wall system, but most users prefer something more affordable. That, however, does not mean you should accept a slow hard drive in your system. A snappy Gen4 SSD can be very affordable these days, and Kingston happens to have one for you. The 1TB NV3 is now available for dirt-cheap, only $56.99 on Amazon.

The Kingston NV3 is a solid pick for those looking for affordable and fast storage. When connected to a Gen4 motherboard, this drive can operate at the speed of up to 6,000MB/s (sequential read) and 5,000MB/s (sequential write). You can install it into any M2-enabled motherboard or laptop that supports M2.2280 drives. Just keep in mind that the maximum speed will be slower on PCIe Gen3 systems.

The NV3 SSD lineup offers four capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Every drive comes with a limited 3-year warranty and a mean time between failures of 2 million hours. As for the endurance, QLC memory in the 1TB variant has 320TB of TBW; the 2TB has 640TB; and the 4TB variant has 1280TB of total bytes written.

If 1TB is not enough, you can check out the 2TB variant, which is also currently available at its lowest price of just $119.99. The 4TB will set you back $244.99.

