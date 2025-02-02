Onkyo NR6100 7.2 8K AV Receiver with Dolby Atmos, Vision, THX, is even cheaper now

Soundbars have become a popular way to consume audio at home and that is because they are relatively simple and easy to set up, especially for home theatres. Currently, some of the most popular soundbar products like the JBL with BAR 9.1, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc as well as the Sub Mini and Sub 4 are selling at the lowest prices.

However, if you prefer a setup with dedicated AV receivers and speakers then you can grab the Onkyo TX-NR6100 which is currently at its lowest ever price (purchase link under the specs list below).

In case you are wondering what's the TX series of AVRs, they are called so as they are THX certified besides supporting other features like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and more.

Here are the specifications:

Power output (All channels) 210 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1-ch driven) 100 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2-ch driven, FTC) Dynamic power 240 W (3 ohms, Front) 210 W (4 ohms, Front) 120 W (8 ohms, Front)

6 HDMI inputs and 2 outputs (Main Out [ eARC ], Sub/Zone 2 Out)

], Sub/Zone 2 Out) 2 digital audio inputs (optical and coaxial, assignable)

4 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in MM phono equalizer

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) mic input for AccuEQ setup

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack

2 subwoofer pre-outs

Zone 2/Zone B analog RCA line-level out

Get it at the link below:

Onkyo TX-NR6100 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/Vision DTS:X THX Certified Network AV Receiver: $387.60 (Amazon US)

