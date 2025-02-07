Google Pixel 9a might debut earlier than usual, to be $40 more expensive than Pixel 8a

It's been a while since we last heard about Google's mid-range Pixel, the Pixel 9a. It was earlier revealed that the Pixel 9a could launch sometime in March. Now, a fresh leak has popped up revealing the price and release timeline for the Pixel 9a in Europe.

According to the leak, Google may start pre-orders for the Pixel 9a in Europe starting March 19, with the device going on sale from March 26. Notably, the release timeline for the Pixel 9a is similar to what was previously leaked for the US.

Coming to the pricing of the device, it was earlier tipped (via Android Headlines) that Google may increase the price of the Pixel 9a by $40 compared to the Pixel 8a. The 128GB model of the Pixel 9a is speculated to cost $499, while the 256GB model could cost around $599. While the price of the 128GB model is the same as the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9a might cost $40 more, i.e., $599, for the 256GB model, as the 256GB model of the Pixel 8a was priced at $559.

Now, according to Dealabs, the Pixel 9a could cost €549 for the base 128GB model in Europe, whereas it will cost £499 in the UK—the same price as its predecessor. However, for the 256GB model, both Europe and the UK will get a similar £40/€40 price hike as in the US ($40). So, the 256GB model will cost £599/€649 in the UK and Europe, respectively. While both storage and RAM models will be offered in Obsidian and Iris colors, the base model of the Pixel 9a is tipped to get two new color options—Porcelain and Peony.

As for the specs, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, feature a 6.3-inch Actua AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus 2,700 nits, and a resolution of 1080x2424 (FHD+), a 48MP + 13MP dual camera setup, and a 5,100mAh battery inside. There are also rumors that the Pixel 9a could offer an IP68 rating and a 13MP selfie camera.

Image via Android Headlines