Microsoft's newest Xbox Wireless Special Edition Controller is now 15% off

Several weeks ago, Microsoft expanded its lineup of special edition controllers with the new Pulse Cipher gamepad in stunning red color and transparent elements. Launched with a $74.99 price tag, the controller is now 15% off on Amazon, giving you a chance to snag this neat-looking gamepad for just $64.

The Pulse Cipher Special Edition controller features a transparent faceplate that lets you peek into its silver insides and see how its parts work. You can see bumper mechanisms, vibration motors, sticks, and other components. It also has a shiny metallic D-Pad, two-tone thumbsticks, rubberized grips, and a dedicated Share button that lets you take screenshots and record your gameplay to share later on social media or with your friends.

The gamepad connects to all sorts of devices. It supports Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless, and wired connections via a USB-C cable. You can connect it to Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Android devices, iPhones, iPads, and even Macs. Moreover, you can enjoy dual-profile connectivity with Xbox Wireless for your Xbox or PC (if it supports the protocol or has an adapter) and Bluetooth for other devices.

The controller works from two AA-sized batteries (two included in the box) or without batteries when connected via a USB cable. On Windows and Xbox, you can also remap buttons for extra customization in games via the Xbox Accessories app.

Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher Special Edition - $64 | 15% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.