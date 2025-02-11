Dell, Acer Predator, Alienware 27-inch 1440p AMD FreeSync monitors are at lowest prices

If you are looking for a 27-inch 1440p monitor that does not break the bank, Dell is offering its G2725D gaming monitor for its lowest price (purchase link under specs list below). This is ideal for someone who is looking to step up from a 1080p monitor but has a high budget limit.

The screen comes with decent color reproduction (for the price) with 99% sRGB color coverage and also promises decent brightness with a 400 nits rating. The monitor has a refresh rate of 180 Hz and features AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technology for tear-free gaming.

Dell G2725D monitor

The technical specs of the Dell G2725D are given below:

Fast IPS panel

Edge LED backlit

Color Supported: 1.07 Billion Colors

Color Gamut: 99% sRGB (CIE 1931)

Native Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1

Brightness: 400 cd/m2

Response Time Details: 4ms GTG Level 1 2ms GTG Level 2 1ms GTG Level 3 5ms GTG Off Mode

Connectivity: One DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2) (Supports up to QHD 2560 x 1440 180 Hz) Two HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) (Supports up to QHD 2560 x 1440 144 Hz TMDS) One Headphone out



Get the Dell G2725D at the link below:

Dell G2725D Gaming Monitor - 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) up to 180 Hz, 2ms Response time, 99% RGB Display, DisplayPort/HDMI Connectivity, AMD FreeSync, Comfortview, Tilt Adjustable - Black: $129.99 (Amazon US)

There are a few other options to choose from as well in case you don't like the Dell monitor above. Acer has a couple of them, one of them being the CB272U EBMIIPRX business monitor.

Like the Dell above, it is also a 1440p 27-inch monitor FreeSync monitor. Acer notes, however, that FreeSync works over DisplayPort and thus FreeSync via HDMI will not operate. The Acer does have a better contrast ratio though at 1300:1, but the brightness is rated 50 nits lower at 350.

Acer CB272U Ebmiiprx 27" WQHD 2560 x 1440 Home Office Monitor | AMD FreeSync | 1ms VRB | 100Hz | Zero Frame | Height Adjustable Stand with Swivel, Tilt & Pivot (Display Port 1.2 & 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports): $149.99 (Amazon US)

The second Acer monitor option is the Predator XB273U V3bmiiprx. It is a FreeSync Premium display with 400 nits of brightness and packs ACM (adaptive contrast management), promising a maximum of 100 Million:1 contrast ratio. Acer claims a 1 ms GTG response time with this monitor.

Acer Predator XB273U V3bmiiprx 27" WQHD 2560 x 1440 Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | Agile-Splendor IPS 400 |Refresh rate: 144 Hz via HDMI, 180Hz via DisplayPort | Up to 0.5ms | Eyesafe 2.0 | Display Port & 2 x HDMI 2.0: $189.99 (Amazon US)

Finally, we have the Alienware AW2724DM. Spec-wise, this is an upgrade over the Dell at the top in terms of color reproduction and brightness. It features a 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 color spectrum support and 600 nits of brightness. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium and will work with Nvidia G-SYNC as well.

Alienware AW2724DM Gaming Monitor - 27" QHD 180Hz w Overclock, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA Display - Black,Black/Silver: $179.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.