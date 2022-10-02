AIRROBO debuts the P20 robot vacuum at 40% off for just $119.99 on Amazon

The folks over at AIRROBO have let us know that they have launched their AIRROBO P20 robot vacuum for just $199.99, and to celebrate they are knocking 40% off the list price once you apply the in-page coupon and add another one upon checking out, meaning you can pick it up for just $119.99.
A few of its highlights can be viewed below:
- What can AIRROBO P20 do? The 3-inch ultra-thin robot vacuum has a suction power of up to 2800 Pa, which not only removes dust, litter and pet hair from low-pile carpets and floors, but also can easily get under the sofa, under the bed, and clean up dust and litter.
- Scraper Technology: The P20's floating scraper strip design allows the suction inlet to better fit all types of floors, and can deep clean fine dust in tile gaps.
- Intelligent Vacuum Robot: Equipped with infrared sensors to avoid obstacles, and fall sensing technology to avoid falls. The AIRROBO P20 also charges automatically, so it's always ready to clean.
- Remote/App Control: With the proprietary AIRROBO app, you get to enjoy blazing-fast connection to network in just 7 seconds within 3 steps - turn on device, add device, and enter a Wi-Fi network* - which is 50% or above faster than the comparables. Once connected, you get to control the P20 via the app anytime, anywhere.
- For Your Daily Home Clean: The AIRROBO app expands the four suction levels and 4 cleaning modes to feature Deep Cleaning Speed and Fast Cleaning Speed options - a wide variety of rooms, floors, and waste types can be all properly solved.
- 120 minutes of runtime: The P20 Robot Vacuum can clean up to 120 minutes (up to1500 sqft of space) in quiet mode on a single charge, when the battery is low, it will automatically return to the charging dock to charge.
- What You Get: AIRROBO P20, remote control , charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 4 side brushes, User guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
The AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 39 reviews, and this deal qualifies for free delivery and returns, and in some regions, next-day delivery. You can add a 2- or 3-year protection plan from $23.99 too, if you want. If you're not interested in this deal, check out other Deals of the Day on Amazon.
Apply the coupons for the discount
Be sure to tick the $70 off in page coupon, and add the following coupon at checkout p20promo this brings the list price of $199.99 down to just $119.99 (40% off).
Get the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $119.99
As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.
