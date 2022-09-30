SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD available at $199.99 after 57% off today

If you are looking for a powerful storage option, you can get your hands on the 2TB version of SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD today. Amazon is offering a great deal on it with a whopping discount of 57% which saves you $260 (links to purchase towards the bottom of the article).

It features up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds to offer powerful NVMe solid-state performance in a portable and high-capacity drive. Along with offering approximately two-meter drop protection, it also provides IP55 water and dust resistance. You can also secure it to your backpack or belt with its carabineer loop.

The Extreme Portable SSD ensures extra security by helping you keep your private content safe with the included password protection that employs 256-bit AES hardware encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS v10.9.

The original price of the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is $459.99; however, after a 57% discount, it is available at $199.99. To grab this deal while stock lasts, head over to the links below:

