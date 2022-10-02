Surface Laptop Studio gets stability improvements and fixes for Japanese IME

Microsoft's most powerful computer (currently available with big discounts) has received a new firmware update. Unlike previous releases, it does not bring significant features. Instead, it improves general system stability, solves issues causing blue screens of death, and provides a fix for those using the Japanese IME.

Important: You cannot roll back or uninstall Surface firmware updates, so check the list of known issues before installing the latest release.

What is new in the October 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

Improves device stability, reliability, and addresses system bugcheck.

Resolves Japanese IME keyboard issue.

Here is a detailed list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Surface - Firmware - 8.104.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is more information about the release:

Supported Device Configuration Surface Laptop Studio (all) Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues in this update

In case you missed it, Microsoft hosts a Surface event on October 12. The company will announce updated versions of the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio. The latter reportedly will have two-generation-old hardware from Intel and Nvidia.