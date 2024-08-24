Amazon Deal: Sonos Arc soundbar with Dolby Atmos is back to its lowest price

If you want to elevate your home entertainment experience, you may want to check out the Sonos Arc soundbar. It is now back to its lowest price to date on Amazon.

The Sonos Arc includes eleven internal speakers, including two height channels, delivering clear and detailed sound for every element of your audio. Featuring Dolby Atmos technology and upward-firing drivers, the soundbar produces a multidimensional soundstage for an immersive audio experience.

Its Trueplay tuning technology uses the microphones in your iOS device to analyse the acoustics of your space and optimise the speaker's EQ, including calibrating the height channels for precise sound localisation, ensuring all your content is delivered accurately.

The Sonos Arc further supports streaming from all major services and offers high-resolution formats such as Dolby Atmos Music. The soundbar is also fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to provide sharp dialogue. Furthermore, the Speech Enhancement feature in the Sonos app offers further clarity for quiet or intense scenes.

The soundbar's integration with the Sonos app allows you to connect all your streaming services, discover new music, and personalise your settings. Additionally, with Apple AirPlay 2, you can stream audio directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and control the soundbar through Siri. For hands-free operation, the Arc supports voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, enabling you to manage your sound system efficiently.

Sonos Arc - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $719 (Amazon US)

Sonos Arc - White - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $719 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.