Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save $250 on ASUS VivoBook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite processor

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop

The ASUS VivoBook S 15 is one of the company's first Copilot+ PCs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. This laptop features powerful hardware and a great high-res OLED display, and now, it can be yours with a $250 discount, which is a new all-time low price and quite a massive discount for such a new device.

As the name suggests, the Vivobook S 15 is a 15-inch laptop with a fast 120Hz OLED display and a 3K resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Inside, it has a 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, offering plenty of horsepower and space for all sorts of tasks—from daily laptop usage to media, studying, entertainment, and more.

In the near future, Snapdragon X-powered computers will get the Recall feature, which allows you to track all your activities and get back to them at any moment. Microsoft promises to release it for testing in October.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 laptop

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 has a decent number of ports for connecting various peripherals: two USB 4.0 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD reader, one HDMI 2.1, and one audio jack. The computer also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has a big 70Wh battery. Thanks to the efficiency of Qualcomm's latest chips, you get a computer that can last all day long.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
avowed
Next Article

Obsidian has set Avowed's frame rate at 30FPS on Xbox consoles to improve its visuals

lg oled tv
Previous Article

Save over $600 on the 55-inch LG Evo C4 Series OLED TV as it hits its lowest price ever

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment