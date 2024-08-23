Save $250 on ASUS VivoBook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite processor

The ASUS VivoBook S 15 is one of the company's first Copilot+ PCs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. This laptop features powerful hardware and a great high-res OLED display, and now, it can be yours with a $250 discount, which is a new all-time low price and quite a massive discount for such a new device.

As the name suggests, the Vivobook S 15 is a 15-inch laptop with a fast 120Hz OLED display and a 3K resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Inside, it has a 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, offering plenty of horsepower and space for all sorts of tasks—from daily laptop usage to media, studying, entertainment, and more.

In the near future, Snapdragon X-powered computers will get the Recall feature, which allows you to track all your activities and get back to them at any moment. Microsoft promises to release it for testing in October.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 has a decent number of ports for connecting various peripherals: two USB 4.0 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD reader, one HDMI 2.1, and one audio jack. The computer also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has a big 70Wh battery. Thanks to the efficiency of Qualcomm's latest chips, you get a computer that can last all day long.

