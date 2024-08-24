Amazon Deal: Hisense 58-Inch QLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ is now cheap

Soundbars paired with a TV equipped with all the needed features sound like a sure-shot blockbuster. Not only will you hear the intricate details of the content you are watching, but combining that with great visuals only elevates your viewing experience even further.

However, with so many options from so many brands, choosing the right Smart TV can be a bit challenging, especially since it depends on various factors, including your budget. Today, Amazon and Hisense have an offer for you that you may not want to miss out on.

The Hisense 58-inch Class U6HF Series 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ is back again at one of the best prices (buying link under the specs list below). With features such as Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, peak brightness of 600 nits, 240Hz Motion Rate, and Alexa built-in, this deal is something you may want to check out.

The key specs and features are listed below:

Hisense 58-inch Class U6HF Series Screen Size: 57.6 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Operating System: Fire TV OS

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Quantum Dot (1 Billion+ vivid colors), 4K, Fire TV, Alexa Compatibility, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, DTSX Surround Sound

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1(eARC)

Warranty: 2 years

If you are interested, then you can purchase this Hisense 58-inch Smart TV from the below link:

Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF) - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black: $347.99 (Amazon US)

If you want to pair this TV with a better sound system, consider the LG S90TR 7.1.3 channel Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to take a look at some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.