Get the 34-inch Asus TUF curved PC monitor for a new all-time low price of $249.99

We have mentioned before that big widescreen gaming PC monitors are becoming increasingly affordable. Today, Asus has lowered the price of a 34-inch monitor to an all-time low.

Right now, the 34-inch Asus TUF VG34VQL3A curved PC monitor is available at Amazon for just $249.99. That's a big $119.01 discount from its $369 MSRP, plus you get three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free for extra savings.

The 34-inch monitor has a ‎QHD 3,440 x 1,440 resolution in a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 1500R curvature, which allows gamers to have a more immersive experience while playing.

The monitor also has a 180Hz refresh rate with Variable Refresh Rate support, a 1ms response time, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which should give you a deeper reduction in motion blur, along with less graphical tearing and stuttering.

In addition, the monitor supports DisplayHDR 400, which allows for better color and contrast while playing PC games or even watching videos on YouTube. In terms of ports, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a USB port. Finally, Asus has its DisplayWidget Center software, which, among other things, allows owners to change the monitor's settings by using a mouse.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

