Amazon Deal: You can get SanDisk Ultra internal SATA SSD at 62% off today

With today's Amazon deal, you can get your hands on the 4TB SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND internal SSD at only $229.99. This is after a huge 62% discount on its original MSRP of $599.99 which saves you $370 so, get this deal right away.

Ideal for gaming and graphics, this SSD features nCache 2.0 advanced storage technology for enhanced performance. With nCache 2.0 technology, performance is optimized by writing everything into the drive’s high‐speed buffer before transferring it to the flash array. This architecture enables faster burst speeds.

It is supported by 3D NAND technology for greater endurance and offers sequential read speeds of over 560MB/s and sequential write speeds of over 530MB/s. It facilitates faster boot-up, longer battery life, and quieter computing.

4TB SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND Internal SSD (SATA III 6 GB/S, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/S, 1GB of DDR3L DRAM cache): $229.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Western Digital, Samsung, and Crucial. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

