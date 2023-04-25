Better value than Nvidia RTX 4080: 24GB AMD RX 7900 XTX on sale under MSRP

It has generally been a great time to get into PC gaming or to upgrade your old system as most computer hardware parts nowadays are selling at really good prices. While we cover plenty of these deals here at Neowin, like SSDs, and hard disks (HDDs), both internal as well as external, graphics cards too have been falling in prices, especially ones from AMD. In this article we cover the 24GB RX 7900 XTX deals which is one of the best high end GPUs money can buy (purchase links below).

AMD RX 7900 XT(X) reference design

The RX 7900 XTX is around 5% faster than the RTX 4080 in rasterization performance though it is roughly 15% slower in ray tracing output. However, the biggest advantage in favor of the 7900 XTX is the value it offers in terms of performance per dollar, as despite being a bit faster (in raster) than the 4080, the 7900 XTX is actually around ~$200 cheaper. And it also offers 4GB more VRAM than the 4080, though the 16GB on the latter should be plenty for a couple of years even for 4K gaming.

Get the AMD RX 7900 XTX (MSRP: typically much higher than $1049) at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.