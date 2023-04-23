Amazon is offering 52% discount on the 2TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD today

Today, on Amazon, you can get the 2TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD for only $109.99. This is after a discount of 52% on its original MSRP of $229.99. With this deal, you can save $120 so, get your hands on this storage option for your device that supports a standard 2.5-inch SATA form factor, right away.

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s 2nd generation QLC SSD, compatible with SATA 3 Gbps and 1.5 Gbps interfaces. It enhances random access speed and sustained performance with an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds. The TurboWrite technology creates a high-performance write buffer area within the drive that simulates high performance.

With Samsung Magician 7.1 software, you can monitor your drive's health and status and enhance its performance with the latest updates. Furthermore, all firmware and components, such as Samsung's DRAM and NAND, are produced in-house, enabling end-to-end integration for reliable quality.

2TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5” Internal Solid-state Hard Drive: $109.99 (Amazon US)

