Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is now rolling out worldwide

After testing this feature for the past few months in the Windows Insider program, Microsoft is now rolling out support for its Phone Link app to support Apple's iOS devices like the iPhone.

Microsoft's blog post stated:

Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC. Need access to your iPhone photos on your PC? Our iCloud integration with Photos makes this a simple process – all within the Photos app in Windows 11.

The rollout process will take a few weeks to get to all of Windows 11's users. You can check to see if the Phone Link for iOS update is available by simply searching for the Phone link app in the Windows 11 taskbar. Microsoft has supported these kinds of features in Phone Link for Android phone users for sometime.