Amazon Echo Buds (2023) at the lowest price of $24.99 with Prime, get a Prime trial here

The Amazon Echo Buds (2023) are at their lowest-ever price for Prime customers as they're just $24.99 now. For typical customers, the lowest price they've ever reached is $34.99 so you're saving $10. If you don't have Prime, fear not, sign up to a 30-day trial here and then take advantage of the deal.

Buy the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $24.99 (list price: $49.99) - Black, Glacier White

These earbuds have True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2, audio personalisation, a 20-hour battery with a charging case, fast charging support, and sweat resistance. A more comprehensive feature overview is as follows:

True wireless earbuds with rich, balanced sound — Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication.

Hear your world — Echo Buds are a semi-in-ear design that help reduce outside noise and keep you connected to your surroundings while listening to music or taking calls. Light weight and sweat resistant, they ship with pre-installed silicone earbuds covers to optimize your fit.

Seamless switching — Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

Alexa on-the-go — Cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more, all with the sound of your voice. Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Long-lasting battery — Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge.

Customizable tap controls — Use the Alexa app to setup tap controls for each individual earbud. Use tap to control music, phone calls, mute your mics and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button.

Personalized audio - The Audio Personalization feature uses a range of frequencies to help tailor your audio experience to your unique listening preferences. Hear more detail and fullness from all the things you love to listen to.

In terms of reviews, these earbuds have 8,230 ratings with an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Reviewers said they liked the sound quality and their ability to block out background noise.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.