M2 MacBook Air drops to just $799, a new all-time low price

The first Copilot+ PCs are great Windows laptops that can finally rival Apple's MacBook Air lineup. However, Apple is not going to just give up potential customers. It lowered the price of its 2022 MacBook Air model to a new all-time low, allowing everyone to score this computer for just $799 (13-inch model with 256GB storage).

The M2 MacBook Air features a redesigned aluminum chassis with four new colors (Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver), a 13-inch notched Retina display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits, MagSafe, a new 1080p we﻿bcam, and more.

The Apple M2 processor has eight cores, up to 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB of unified memory. In addition to offering snappy performance, the M2 MacBook Air boasts tremendous battery life—Apple claims you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for a day of work.

Ports in the M2 MacBook Air include MagSafe (a magnetic connector for charging), two Thunderbolt ports for charging, display output and data transfer, and a headphone jack. There is also a TouchID button for biometric authentication and a backlit keyboard. The laptop is bundled with a charger and a USB-C-to-MagSafe cable.

