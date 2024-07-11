Get the Skullcandy Smokin' Buds for their lowest price of £19.99 now

Are you in the UK and looking for an affordable pair of in-ear buds from a well-respected brand? Then check out the Skullcandy Smokin' Buds, which are discounted at their lowest price of £19.99 from their RRP of £29.99.

These earbuds are wireless, so you won't get annoyed by a wire, and the battery lasts 20 hours at a full charge. If you're environmentally conscious, you'll be glad to hear that the buds use 50% renewable plastics.

The specs say you can get 8 hours out of the earbud alone plus 12 hours in the case. If you charge the earbuds for just 10 minutes, you'll get two hours of playtime. They're also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, and feature call and full media controls.

These buds come equipped with a microphone in each bud and can be paired with iPhone or Android devices. The included microphone will allow you to make calls with these headphones too.

According to Skullcandy, the Smokin' Buds are lightweight, thin, and come with 3 ear gel tips so they fit you. The tips are designed using soft rubber to help keep outside noises out to enhance the experience.

In terms of reviews, these earbuds have had 1,774 ratings and have an overall score of 4.2/5 stars. The product is also marked as an Amazon Choice, meaning the price and ratings are good, and they're ready to ship immediately. They are dispatched and sold by Amazon and can be returned within 30 days.

Those who reviewed the product said that the quality was good, and the build quality emphasised durability. One user said they're comfortable, the case is nice, and they had no issues connecting them to their phone.

