Get the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard for an all time low price

Razer's gaming keyboards are great peripherals for your computer, but the higher-end models can be very expensive. However, you can now get one of the most popular Razer keyboards for new low prices for both switch models.

Right now, the clicky optical switch version of the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard is priced at $199.99 at Amazon, which is $50 off the normal $249.99 MSRP. The linear optical switch model of the same keyboard is priced lower at $179.99, or $70 off the MSRP.

Both versions include switches designed for shorter actuation heights, so there's less distance for the key to travel. Each key is also designed to last up to 70 million keystrokes. You can also expect laser-etched keycaps that include Razer's own HyperGuard coating for durability.

This keyboard was designed to be very slim with a durable aluminum top plate. It also has a low-profile form factor that gamers will find comfortable to use for hours. It also supports Razer's Chroma RGB customized backlighting.

The keyboard can connect to your desktop or notebook via Bluetooth or its own 2.4GHz USB dongle. The battery life is supposed to last up to 200 hours on a single charge.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

