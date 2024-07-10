Amazon Prime members can get the eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 router for a new low price of $449.99

While we have seen prices for the Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router go down, that's mainly been for buying it in two-pack or three-pack bundles. For people who just want to buy one new router, Amazon has cut the price of a single eero Max 7 router for members of the Prime service ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024 next week.

For those members, the price of the Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is down to $449.99. That's a new low price for the router and also a big $150 discount from its $599.99 MSRP. You can become a member of Amazon Prime right now with a 30 day free trial that you can cancel at any time.

The Wi-Fi 7 router offers download wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps and can cover up to 2,500 square feet. It supports connecting up to 200 devices in your home network at once. You also have two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports in the back of the router for an even faster wired connection for your game console, or your PC. It also has two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

Right now, the price is low enough that you can buy two or three of these routers separately and save money compared to purchasing the two-pack or three-pack bundle. Buying two routers currently costs $899.98, compared to the two-pack bundle at $1,199. Buying three routers at the current price is $1,349.97 compared to the three-pack bundle at $1,699.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Plus, stay tuned as we will be posting more early Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of next week's event.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.