Amazon, Samsung just dropped 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved monitor to lowest ever price

Amazon and Samsung have dropped the price of the Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor to its lowest-ever price today (purchase link at the end of the specs list below).

The monitor measures 49-inch diagonally and thanks to OLED, it has excellent contrast as well as color reproduction. Brightness is a bit lacking though. So if you are looking to set it up in a relatively bright ambient room, you are better off with a non-OLED monitor.

The key specification details about the Odyssey G9 OLED are given below:

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 nits

Brightness (Min): 200 nits

Contrast Ratio (Static): 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)

HDR10

HDR10+ Gaming

Response Time: 0.03 ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99% (CIE1976)

Panel Type: VA

Frame Rate: Max 240Hz

Screen Curvature: 1800R

Bluetooh 5.2

Wi-Fi 5

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED at the links below:

SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 (G95SD) Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Dual QHD, Glare Free, Smart Features, FreeSync Premium Pro, Height Adjustable Stand, LS49DG956SNXGO, 2024: $1599.99 (Amazon US) || $1599.99 (Samsung US)

If you feel that the Odyssey G9 OLED is a bit too expensive for your budget but you'd still like a taste of curved gaming, you can also consider HP's offering of OMEN 32c which has fallen to its lowest price.

Get it at the link below:

HP OMEN 32c QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor, 31.5-inch QHD Display (2560 x 1440), VA Panel, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 16:9, 1500R curvature, AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, 780K7AA (2023): $199.99 (Amazon US)

