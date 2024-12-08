4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDDs are at their lowest prices

Amazon US is currently offering two variants of the 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDD at their lowest prices. Meanwhile, Newegg also has one of these variants available at a similarly competitive price. Check them out if you are looking for reliable storage for your NAS setups.

The IronWolf Pro HDDs are designed for use in up to 24-bay NAS systems, suitable for 24×7 operation in multi-user environments. The EZ01 model offers transfer speeds of up to 214MB/s while the T001 model offers transfer speeds of up to 190MB/s.

These drives are built to handle heavy workloads, with the first version rated for 1.2 million hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) and the second version rated for 2.5 million hours MTBF. Furthermore, the two support a workload of up to 550TB/year. Both models claim to reduce noise and vibration, support consistent performance, and include features to prevent downtime.

Data protection features include three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which allow recovery of data in case of unexpected failures. Moreover, the drives also include IronWolf Health Management, which monitors drive health and provides alerts for maintenance or issues.

These drives are optimised for RAID configurations with AgileArray technology, offering dual-plane balancing, Time-Limited Error Recovery (TLER), and rotational vibration (RV) sensors for stable operation in multi-bay setups. Additionally, they are covered by a five-year limited warranty.

4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD (3.5 Inch, SATA 6Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 128MB Cache - ST4000NEZ01): $109.99 (Amazon US)

4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro Enterprise NAS HDD (CMR 3.5 Inch, SATA 6Gb/s, 7,200 RPM, 256MB Cache - ST4000NT001): 109.99 (Amazon US)

4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD (3.5 Inch, SATA 6Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 256MB Cache - ST4000NT001): $109.99 (Newegg)

