Check out these Motorola, Asus, Google Mesh Wi-Fi router systems for lowest price

In case you are looking for Mesh Wi-Fi router systems, there are a few excellent deals to consider today. The most recent price drop has been on a Motorola three-pack model which is currently down to just over $100 and claims to cover up to 5000 sq. ft. of space. This makes it a much more attractive price compared to ~$195 that it was selling for before.

The key specs of the Motorola MH7023 are given below:

Speed : AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi

: AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Frequency Bands : 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Maximum Data Transfer Speed : Up to 2200 Mbps

: Up to 2200 Mbps Number of Devices : 1 Router + 2 Satellites

: 1 Router + 2 Satellites Wi-Fi Standards : IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wave 2

: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wave 2 Backhaul Bandwidth : Dedicated 5 GHz 866 Mbps

: Dedicated 5 GHz 866 Mbps Security : WPA2 AES

WPA2 AES Ports: 1 WAN, 1 LAN (Router), 2 LAN (Satellites)

Get the Motorola MH7023 at the link below:

Motorola MH7023 | WiFi Mesh System (3-Pack) | Replaces Router + Extender | Easy Setup, Network Protection, Parental Controls | AC2200 WiFi Speed | up to 5000 sq ft: $100.49 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have an Asus Wi-Fi 6 system that recently fell to its lowest price and is still hovering around that price range. The specs of the model are given below:

Model : EBM68

: EBM68 Wi-Fi Standards : WiFi 6 (802.11ax), WiFi 5 (802.11ac), WiFi 4 (802.11n), 802.11g, 802.11b

: WiFi 6 (802.11ax), WiFi 5 (802.11ac), WiFi 4 (802.11n), 802.11g, 802.11b Frequency Bands : 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz Maximum Data Transfer Speed : Up to 7800 Mbps

: Up to 7800 Mbps Number of Ethernet Ports : 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (WAN), 3 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet (LAN)

: 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (WAN), 3 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet (LAN) Processor : 1.7 GHz Quad-core CPU

: 1.7 GHz Quad-core CPU Memory : 1GB RAM

: 1GB RAM Storage : 256MB Flash

: 256MB Flash Antennas : 6 Internal Fixed Antennas

: 6 Internal Fixed Antennas Security : WPA2-PSK, WPA3-Personal, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise

: WPA2-PSK, WPA3-Personal, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise Operating System Compatibility : Android 4.0 or higher, iOS 8 or higher

: Android 4.0 or higher, iOS 8 or higher Additional Features: OFDMA, Beamforming, 1024-QAM, 20/40/80/160 MHz bandwidth

Get the Asus ExpertWiFi EBM68 AX7800 at the link below:

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 AX7800 Tri-Band Business Mesh WiFi 6 System (1 Pack) - Custom Guest Portal & SDN, Easy Setup & Remote Management, Free Commercial-Grade Network Security & VPN, VLAN, Backup WAN, coverage up to 5700 sq ft: $267.09 (Amazon US)

Finally, we have the Google Wi-Fi system 1-pack model which has dropped to its lowest price. The specs are given below:

Wi-Fi Standards : 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Frequency Bands : 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Maximum Data Transfer Speed : Up to 1.2 Gbps

Up to 1.2 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports : 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports

2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports Security : WPA2-PSK

WPA2-PSK Operating System Compatibility: Android 4.0 or higher, iOS 8 or higher

Get it at the link below:

Google WiFi System, 1-Pack - Router Replacement for Whole Home Coverage, up to 1,500 square feet - NLS-1304-25, white: $49.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.