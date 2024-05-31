AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX-powered Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop drops to lowest price on Amazon

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is currently available at its lowest price ever on Amazon US so you might want to check it out if you have been looking to upgrade your gaming experience. With the NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4070, this laptop claims to deliver 33% more graphics power than its predecessors, ensuring smoother gameplay and greater visual fidelity.

Equipped with the AMD RYZEN 9 7940HS CPU, featuring Zen4 architecture and AI accelerator (NPU), users can power through dense workloads, demanding games, and daily tasks with ease. The 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz 16:10 display enhances the gaming experience with its higher pixel density, faster refresh rate, and lower response time.

Furthermore, the laptop offers expandable DDR5 memory with dual memory slots supporting up to 64 GB for improved performance. In addition, the optimized vapor chamber cooling system covers 59% of the surface, including the CPU and GPU, with dual fans and thinner 0.05mm exhaust fins providing efficient cooling for a faster and more comfortable gaming experience.

With up to 10 hours of battery life and quick charging capabilities, gamers also get to enjoy extended gameplay sessions.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU - 14" 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz -16GB DDR5 RAM - 1TB SSD - Windows 11 - Vapor Chamber Cooling - Chroma RGB): $1899.99 (Amazon US)

