Save a massive $2,000 on Samsung's gigantic 98-inch QLED 4K QN90D TV

If you’re on the market for a mammoth 98-inch TV and the opportunity to save $2,000, then check out the Samsung QN90D Neo Quantum HDR+ smart TV. If you’re interested, you’ll need to be quick on this deal as there are only 18 units left in stock according to Amazon and it’s at its lowest price point right now.

Some of the highlights of this television include its QLED 4K display and it support for Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Motion Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, and Amazon’s Alexa AI built in.

Describing the product in more detail, the product listing reads:

QUANTUM MATRIX w/ MINI LEDs: Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes; Precise lighting from Mini LEDs boost brightness so you don't miss a thing

NEO QUANTUM HDR+: See sensational contrast, stellar brightness & vivid color—just as the director intended; Things on screen look true enough to touch; Absorb all the nuances of the latest movies and the shows you love made for High Dynamic Range

DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND+: Put yourself in the middle of the action with built-in Dolby Atmos; When cars speed across the screen, sound moves right along with them to deliver realistic, 3D audio thanks to Object Tracking Sound

MOTION XCELERATOR 144Hz: Play games and content with smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur; Get uninterrupted action with crisp visuals rendered at top speeds

REAL DEPTH ENHANCER PRO: Experience depth and dimension on screen just like you do in real life; Real Depth Enhancer Pro finds the focal point in each frame and adjusts for a fully dimensional picture

4K AI UPSCALING: Whether streaming an HD movie, watching live sports, or looking back at home videos, experience it all transformed into sharp 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI-powered processor that upgrades content scene by scene

NQ4 AI GEN2 PROCESSOR: The NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor keepings everything running, using 20 specialized networks to drive the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K resolution

AUTO HDR REMASTERING: Elevate your viewing experience with our best 4K color and contrast; AI-based algorithms help create brighter highlights and details

HDR BRIGHTNESS OPTIMIZER: Dark scenes become detailed so that everything is more visible; The tone of the image adjusts in real time so you can see the screen in any lighting

SAMSUNG TIZEN OS: In just a few clicks, get instant access to your must-have apps and endless content from the streaming services you love; And with Voice Assistants built into your TV, it’s easy to get to it all with just the sound of your voice

With the current 13% saving on the Samsung QN90D, you’ll be picking this TV up for just $12,997.99 compared to the original $14,997.99. Even with this massive discount which could fly you around the world several times, the new price can still be a lot to chew in one go, that’s why Amazon has a monthly instalment plan available where you’ll pay a more manageable $514.42 per month over 48 months.

In terms of reviews, this device has 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 23 ratings. The product also ships and is sold by Amazon so you can return, refund, or replace the product within 30 days of receipt if it’s in its original condition. If the product doesn’t work, Amazon also offers free support options such as live phone/chat with an Amazon associate, and more.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

