Get this TerraMaster F2-423 2-Bay NAS for an all time low price with coupon

TerraMaster is one of the most well-known makers of NAS hard drive enclosures for home and small business server networks. Right now you can get a 2-bay NAS enclosure from TerraMaster for its lowest price ever at Amazon with a digital coupon.

Right now, the TerraMaster F2-423 2-Bay High Performance NAS enclosure is priced at $299.99 at Amazon which would normally be its lowest price. However, if you use the included digital coupon on its Amazon listing, you can cut the price down by another $60 down to $239.99.

This NAS enclosure is designed to hold up to 40TB of storage, with two bays that each support up to 20TB NAS hard drives. TerraMaster makes it easy to put these hard drives inside with its tool-free installation. It also has a M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot so you can put in an internal SSD to boost cache acceleration and increase the storage efficiency of your enclosure. Its small size allows it to be stored either vertically or horizontally.

Inside, the enclosure includes an Intel 5095 Quad-core 2.0GHz CPU. It also has 4GB of RAM that can be expanded to 32GB, along with two 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports. The NAS enclosure supports a number of different backup applications to save your data, and it can also be used as a multimedia server with support for Plex, Emby, and others.

TerraMaster F2-423 2-Bay High Performance NAS enclosure for $239.99 ($60 off MSRP with digital coupon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

