Nintendo Switch OLED with Joy-Cons is now available at its new all-time low price

Amazon US is currently offering the Nintendo Switch with two variants of Joy-Con, White and Neon Red & Neon Blue, at its lowest price ever with a rare limited-time deal. So, this is your chance to grab one for yourself while you still can! The Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen with vibrant colours and high contrast, enhancing your gaming experience.

This console offers versatile gameplay options, allowing you to play on your TV or in handheld or tabletop mode. Enhanced audio from the system's onboard speakers ensures superior sound quality, immersing you fully in your games.

With 64 GB of internal storage, the system provides ample space for your favourite games. The Nintendo Switch supports local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer, catering to various multiplayer preferences.

Additionally, the included dock features a wired LAN port for a stable and fast internet connection, ensuring smooth online gaming sessions. The wide adjustable stand offers greater stability and multiple viewing angles in tabletop mode, making it easier to play comfortably.

