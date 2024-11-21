Black Friday Deal: 4TB Samsung T7 Portable drops to its lowest price

If you have been looking for some fast, snappy storage options, you may want to check out the Samsung T7 Portable SSD. Amazon US is currently offering the 4TB variant at its lowest price with a Black Friday deal.

The T7 delivers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, using PCIe NVMe technology. This is supposedly nearly twice as fast as the previous model, the T5. According to Samsung, to achieve the maximum read and write speeds, the host device and connection cables need to support USB 3.2 Gen 2, and UASP mode must be enabled.

Furthermore, the company claims that the drive can handle 4K 60fps video recording directly and supports formats such as iPhone 15 ProRes 4K at 60fps. The device is built with an aluminium unibody and is reportedly resistant to drops from heights of up to 6 feet. Additionally, the T7 can also be secured with an AES 256-bit encrypted password.

4TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD (Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Reliable Storage for Gaming, Students, Professionals, MU-PC4T0T/AM, Gray): $239.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

