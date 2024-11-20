Get the Apple 2024 MacBook Pro M4 Pro with 24 GB RAM for $1,749

If you are in the market for a premium MacBook, then check out this Apple 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip and a whopping 24 GB of Unified Memory. In addition, it comes with a 512 GB SSD which means your computer will operate at tip-top speed and have plenty of room for your stuff.

Right now, this laptop can be picked up at its lowest-ever price of $1,749, saving you a good 13% off the original price of $1,999. To get it at this price, you will have to opt for the Space Black model.

The particular model that currently boasts this discount is the one with the Apple M4 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. The CPU features 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, the GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and the Neural Engine has 273 GB/s memory bandwidth.

With the M4 Pro, you can expect the battery to support 22 hours of video streaming or 14 hours of using the web with Wi-Fi. This should see you through the day and when you are ready to recharge, just connect the MagSafe charger. In terms of ports, it features MagSafe 3, 3x Thunderbolt 5, 3.5 mm headphone jack, SDXC, and HDMI.

The display on this MacBook Pro is the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. It has a 3024 x 1964 pixel native resolution at 254 pixels per inch. To ensure a good picture, Apple has also included Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR) with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,6000 nits peak brightness.

As with other modern MacBooks, this one is built with Apple Intelligence in mind. This is a generative AI tool that allows you to be more productive with smart features built-in throughout the operating system.

Finally, if you have an iPhone, this MacBook Pro will be even better. It supports iPhone Mirroring so you can see your phone display on the Mac, with Universal Clipboard you can copy text, images, photos, and videos between your devices, and AirDrop lets you share files between Apple devices, even without Wi-Fi.

Check out the linked TECH_BARGAINS 11/19 article below for more such MacBook deals.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.