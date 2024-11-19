Acer Swift 14 with Snapdragon X Plus and 1TB SSD is now available for just $859

Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors are great all-around laptops for those who do not have specific requirements for applications or do not mind one or several apps emulated. And with popular apps becoming more ARM-friendly, more and more apps now run natively on Windows on ARM devices. Therefore, with deals pouring in, it is now a good time to purchase a Copilot+ PC. Acer has one for a solid price.

The Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC has a 14.5-inch 2.5K 120Hz display with plenty of speed and sharpness for your visual pleasure. It is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Out of the box, the laptop runs Windows 11 Home with all the AI features (minus Recall, which is still not publicly available), such as Windows Studio Effects. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 support, a 1440p webcam with Windows Hello and a privacy shutter, an "all-day battery life," and a hinge that lets you unfold the laptop all the way flat.

The best part? This laptop is now available for $859, which is an all-time low price for the Acer Swift 14 AI.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

