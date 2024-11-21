Tubi launches 'Scenes' that shows TikTok-style short clips from its huge content catalog

Tubi is introducing a new feature that shows scrollable clips from its extensive library of movies and TV shows. Called "Scenes," this feature is made for those who want to discover something new to watch on the free ad-supported streaming platform.

The Tubi Scenes feature shows short clips similar to those seen on other short-form video platforms such as Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. The new feature seemingly aims to attract younger audiences..

As noted by Tubi, this is how the personalized experience will function:

Scenes helps Tubi viewers find what to watch by allowing them to scroll through short clips from movies and TV shows. Tubi offers access to more than 250,000 movies and TV episodes through a personalization experience that leverages machine learning and AI models to surface fandoms and rabbit holes to discover and explore. The new feature is part of Tubi’s product strategy to provide effortless entertainment on mobile.

Tubi has been testing this "Scenes" feature for quite some time now. It was first noticed back in August by some users. Now, the Tubi Scenes feature is rolling out to all users on Android and iOS.

To start using the new feature, you need to update the app from the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Opening the updated Tubi app will show you a new "Scenes" tab on the bottom bar. Tapping on this new tab will show you scrollable short clips of movies and TV shows from the library of Tubi.

If you like something you are seeing, you can start watching the full-length TV show or movie on the spot, click the Like button to let Tubi's recommendation system know your taste, or use the "Save" button to add it to "My List." Saved titles can be watched across any of the 30+ devices Tubi is available.