TECH_BARGAINS 11/19: Apple MacBooks, iPhones, and more best tech deals of today

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).
Western Digital (WD) may have joined Nakamichi now in offering Black Friday level prices as its popular high-performance WD_BLACK SN850X Gen4 NVMe SSDs (2TB, 4TB, and 8TB variants) have hit their lowest-ever prices and you can check those out in this dedicated article here.
Aside from those, you can also consider various discounts from Apple, Samsung products, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts may still apply). The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
SanDisk Professional 4TB PRO-Blade SSD Mag - Portable & Modular NVMe SSD Mag, Ultra-Durable - SDPM1NS-004T-GBAND: $246.99 (Amazon US)
-
SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card Licensed for Nintendo Switch, Fortnite Edition - SDSQXAO-256G-GN6ZG: $24.99 (Amazon US)
-
NZXT Kraken Elite 280 RGB 2024 - AIO CPU Liquid Cooler - 280mm Radiator - F280 RGB Core Fan - Customizable 2.72" IPS LCD - NZXT Turbine Pump - AMD® AM5, AM4 - Intel® LGA 1851/1700, 1200/115X - White: $260.36 (Amazon US)
-
Lian Li GA Galahad II 360- Asetek 8th Gen- 2.88” IPS LCD Screen- Screen Recording for Videos and Photos -Pre-Installed ARGB Daisy-chainable Radiator Fans or UNI Fan SL-INF Fans (GA2ALCD36W.US): $209.99 (Amazon US)
-
NZXT F280 RGB Core - 280mm Single-Frame Fan Unit with 2 x 140mm RGB Fans - Speed & Lighting Control - High Static Pressure & Airflow - Fluid Dynamic Bearings - 8 aRGB LEDs Per Fan - White: $50.99 (Amazon US)
-
SilverStone Technology 800W SFX-L, 80 Plus Titanium 100% Modular Power Supply with Japanese Capacitors SX800-LTI-USA, SST-SX800-LTI-USA: $165.16 (Amazon US)
-
Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W, True 450W 12VHPWR Connectors on PSU & NVIDIA RTX 40 Series, ATX 3.0/PCI-E 5.0, 80+ Gold, SLI/Crossfire Ready Power Supply, PS-TPD-0850FNFAGU-L, 10 Year Warranty: $79.80 (Amazon US)
-
HYTE Y60 Modern Aesthetic Dual Chamber Panoramic Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Computer Gaming Case with PCIE 4.0 Riser Cable Included, Snow White (CS-HYTE-Y60-WW): $144.99 (Amazon US)
-
MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop: AMD R7-8700F, GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5, 2TB m.2 NVMe SSD, USB Type-C, VR-Ready, Windows 11 Home : A8NUE-274US: $1359.00 (Amazon US)
-
HP Business Desktop ProDesk 400 G6 Desktop Computer - Intel Core i5 10th Gen i5-10500T Hexa-core (6 Core) 2.30 GHz - 16 GB RAM DDR4 SDRAM - 256 GB NVMe M.2 PCI Express SSD - Desktop Mini - Black: $550.84 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black: $2249.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black: $1399.00 (Amazon US)
-
Apple 2022 MacBook Air M2 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) (QWERTY English) Space Gray (Renewed Premium): $835.91 (Amazon US)
-
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024) Copilot+ PC Gaming Laptop, 16” 16:10 165Hz Display, AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070, 32GB LPDDR5X, 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, FA608WI-AB96: $1699.99 (Amazon US)
-
Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i7-14700HX | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 | 18" WQXGA 2560 x 1600 165Hz G-SYNC Display | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB Gen 4 SSD | Killer Wi-Fi 6E | PHN18-71-77JT: $1429.99 (Amazon US)
-
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 Laptop - 16-inch 16:10 2.5K (2560x1600) Display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, Windows 11 Pro, Onsite & Migrate Service- Ice Blue: $932.10 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 FE AI Phone, 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, High-Res 50MP Camera, Long Battery Life, Brighter Display Screen, US Version, 2024, US 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty, Blue: $559.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 FE AI Phone, 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, High-Res 50MP Camera, Long Battery Life, Brighter Display Screen, US Version, 2024, US 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty, Graphite: $474.99 (Amazon US)
-
Motorola Edge | 2024 | Unlocked | Made for US 8/256GB | 50MP Camera | Midnight Blue: $349.99 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 512GB, White Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed): $820.94 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray: $949.00 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 3 Pro AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Redesigned Comfort Fit, White [US Version, Amazon Exclusive 2Yr Warranty]: $199.99 (Amazon US)
-
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 True Wireless Earbuds - Active Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Technology, Bluetooth, Crystal-Clear Calls, Wireless & 15-Minute Quick Charging, Midnight Blue: $199.00 (Amazon US)
-
JBL Tune 510BT - Bluetooth headphones with up to 40 hours battery, microphone for call, foldable and comfortable, Android and iOs compatible: $24.95 (Amazon US)
-
Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye: $901.18 (Amazon US)
-
LG CineBeam PF510Q Portable Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED Smart Projector, Airplay 2 and Screen Share support, Bluetooth Audio Dual Out: $396.99 (Amazon US)
-
Miroir M75 Portable Projector | 50” Picture LED Movie Projector with Built-In HDMI & Speakers | Rechargeable Mini Projector for 2 Hours of Outdoor Entertainment | TV, Game Console, & Phone Projector: $34.99 (Amazon US)
-
BlackVue DR590X-2CH with 32GB microSD Card | Full HD Wi-Fi Dashcam | Parking Mode Support | Dashcam Front and Rear Camera | Made in Korea: $203.99 (Amazon US)
-
Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar, Rugged Hybrid Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Analog Hands and Digital Display, Graphite, Adjustable: $329.00 (Amazon US)
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment