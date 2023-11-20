Black Friday: Get the 4TB WD_Black SN850X NVMe SSD at its lowest price ever on Amazon

With Black Friday just a few days away, more and more products are getting new discounts. That includes prices on some internal solid-state drives such as the ones made by Western Digital under its WD_Black gaming-themed label.

Right now, the 4TB version of the WD_Black SN850X internal SSD is priced at just $229.99 at Amazon. That is a new all-time lowest price for this particular SSD model, and it's also $60 off its $289.99 MSRP. It's a perfect choice for PC gamers who want to expand their storage with a faster drive.

The WD_Black SN850 SSDs have read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, They also support Microsoft's DirectStorage tech which offers performance improvements for PC games that support that technology, like Forsaken and the Ratchet and Clank: Rifts Apart PC port. It's also supposed to be added in to the game Diablo IV via a future patch, although there's no word on when that might happen.

The included WD_Black Dashboard software will help monitor the SSD's health. It can also be used to improve game performance via the software's Game Mode 2.0.

Keep in mind that the 4TB WD_Black 4TB SN850P NVMe internal SSD, with an included heatsink, is also at a new all-time price low at Amazon for $299.99. That SSD has been made specifically for adding more storage to Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and it also has read speeds of up to 7,300 MB a second.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

