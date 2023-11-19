Get these LG gaming PC monitors, up to 49 inches, at new all time low prices at Amazon

LG makes some of the best PC gaming monitors you can by with their Ultragear brand. As we get closer to Black Friday, you can snap up some great LG Ultragear monitors for some new all time low prices at Amazon.

That includes the 49-inch LG Ultragear curved gaming PC monitor, which is down to just $796.99. That's a new all-time low price and $503 off its $1,299.99 MSRP.

The 5,120 x 1,440 monitor has a 1000R curved display and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It also has a fast 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor also has LG's Enhanced Gaming GUI so you can make quick adjustments to the monitor for the best settings for first-person shooter games, real-time strategy games, and more. It also comes with other gaming features like an FPS counter, a built-in crosshair, and more.

The monitor also supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) so you can hook it up to two video sources and see them both on the same screen.

You can also save a lot of cash right now on the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved PC monitor. It is available for an all-time price low of $544.99. That's a big $205 discount from its normal $749.99 MSRP

The 3,440 x 1,440 resolution monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate, which can be pushed up to 160Hz. It supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for minimal screen tearing while playing high-end games.

Take a look at some of the other LG Ultragear gaming PC monitors with all time low prices, or at least deep discounts, at Amazon right now:

