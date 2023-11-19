AMD 6800 XT 16GB, 6700 XT 12GB VRAM GPUs still selling for lowest, perhaps for the last time

It's been over a year since AMD and Nvidia released the RX 7000 and RTX 4000 series desktop GPUs. Despite that, last-generation cards continue to sell well and it is particularly prominent for AMD Radeon GPUs. A major reason for that is the large amount of VRAM AMD provided on its 6000 series GPUs compared to what was available on Nvidia's RTX 30 series, barring the RTX 3090 which had a more than sufficient 24GB memory buffer.

The most popular of all the RX 6000 cards appears to be the 6700 XT due to its 12GB VRAM, as it perfectly hits the sweet spot for 1080p and 1440p gaming. For those who need more, AMD also has the 6800 and 6900 series GPUs that come with four more gigs or 16GB. Currently, these are continuing to sell for the lowest prices they have ever hit (buying links below), making them very attractive choices for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and you can also throw some light 4K into the mix.

However, keeping in mind that these GPUs are quite old in their cycle, it is hard to tell how long these stocks will last. Perhaps this Black Friday or Christmas is when the inventory starts drying up.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.