Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD 6800 XT 16GB, 6700 XT 12GB VRAM GPUs still selling for lowest, perhaps for the last time

Neowin · with 0 comments

It's been over a year since AMD and Nvidia released the RX 7000 and RTX 4000 series desktop GPUs. Despite that, last-generation cards continue to sell well and it is particularly prominent for AMD Radeon GPUs. A major reason for that is the large amount of VRAM AMD provided on its 6000 series GPUs compared to what was available on Nvidia's RTX 30 series, barring the RTX 3090 which had a more than sufficient 24GB memory buffer.

AMD RX 6000 series reference cards

The most popular of all the RX 6000 cards appears to be the 6700 XT due to its 12GB VRAM, as it perfectly hits the sweet spot for 1080p and 1440p gaming. For those who need more, AMD also has the 6800 and 6900 series GPUs that come with four more gigs or 16GB. Currently, these are continuing to sell for the lowest prices they have ever hit (buying links below), making them very attractive choices for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and you can also throw some light 4K into the mix.

However, keeping in mind that these GPUs are quite old in their cycle, it is hard to tell how long these stocks will last. Perhaps this Black Friday or Christmas is when the inventory starts drying up.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
A Copilot logo with a Windows 10 stock wallpaper background
Next Article

How to enable Copilot in Windows 10

OpenAI logo
Previous Article

New report claims OpenAI's board is in talks to bring Sam Altman back as CEO

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment