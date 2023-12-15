Buy Xbox Series S and get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $239

Here is a killer Xbox deal you should not miss: the original 512GB Xbox Series S, Microsoft's entry-level next-gen console, is currently available with a massive discount. Not only can you save $60 on the console itself, but Microsoft will get you three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, saving an extra $51. The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is a perfect, inexpensive way to get into Microsoft's gaming ecosystem and have literally hundreds of single and multiplayer games to play for three months without extra spending.

Xbox Series S is an entry-level console for 1080p and 1440p gaming with support for all next-gen features, such as Xbox Velocity Architecture, ultra-fast built-in SSD, Quick Resume, up to 120 FPS with Variable Refresh Rate support, and more. If you do not have a 4K display, Xbox Series S is the perfect platform to play new games without spending much.

Xbox Series S also supports Xbox Storage Expansion cards, so you can get more fast storage for your favorite games (USB-based external HDDs and SSDs only work with previous-gen titles).

As for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three months of which are bundled with the console for extra savings, it provides access to hundreds of Xbox games, exclusive deals, multiplayer, and even cloud gaming, allowing you to continue playing on your smartphone or computer when your console is unavailable. A month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/mo, so you save a lot when buying the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle.

A white Xbox Wireless Controller with USB-C and Bluetooth support is bundled with the console.

