Save 18% on the ASUS ExpertCenter D5 Windows 11 Pro desktop

If you’re looking for a new computer in time for Christmas, check out the ASUS ExpertCenter D5, a small form factor desktop PC running Windows 11 Pro out of the box. If you buy now, you’ll pay $699.99, 18% off the $849.99 list price.

Packed inside this small desktop PC is an Intel Core i7-13700, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The SSD and RAM should ensure snappy performance on this computer suitable for pretty much any every day task and more.

Writing about the highlights of the product, Amazon says:

Windows 11 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 Processor (30M Cache, up to 5.2GHz, 16 cores), Intel B760 Chipset

1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 64GB)

Small Form Factor – 9L in size, weighs 11.02 lbs, compact solution for offices

TPM 2.0 security chip and Kensington Security Slot for secure data encryption

Seamless connectivity with dual band Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card

Front I/O: 1x Headphone, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x 2 in 1 card reader SD / MMC, 1x Smart card reader

Rear I/O: 1x Headphone out, 1x Line-in, 1x MIC in, 1x RJ45 LAN Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA Port, 2x PS2, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Expansion slots include 1x PCIe 4.0 x 16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1, 1x M.2 connector for WiFi, 2x M.2 connector for storage, 2x DDR4 U-DIMM slot

DVD writer 8x optical drive

This product has 163 ratings on Amazon and has an overall rating of 4.3 stars indicating that customers like it. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it is highly rated, well-priced, and ready to ship immediately.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.