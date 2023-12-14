Amazon Deal: 1TB Crucial X9 Pro for Mac available at a great deal today

Even though huge discounts have been a bit scare on Amazon lately, you can still get your hands on a number of storage options available at a decent deal. Particularly, the 1TB Crucial X9 Pro for Mac is currently selling at a 40% discount on its original MSRP of $149.99. So, you might want to buy it for yourself while stocks last, ensuring you don't miss out on this high-performance storage solution.

The Crucial X9 Pro for Mac stands out for its compatibility and performance tailored specifically for modern Apple devices. With read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, this device ensures fast data transfer.

Beyond its speed, this storage solution boasts durability with an IP55 rating, making it resistant to water, dust, and sand. Its sleek design, featuring anodized aluminum and a soft-touch rubberized base, not only enhances its aesthetics but also ensures sturdiness.

Connectivity-wise, the inclusion of a USB Type-C to C cable optimizes speeds on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices, adding to its versatility and convenience for users. Designed to seamlessly integrate with devices like Mac, iPad, and the iPhone 15 Pro, it guarantees optimal performance across the Apple ecosystem.

1TB Crucial X9 Pro for Mac (Up to 1050MB/s Read and Write - Mac Ready, with Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive): $89.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Crucial, SanDisk, and Samsung. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.