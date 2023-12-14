Get this huge Acer Predator 48-inch OLED gaming monitor for a new all time low price

Some gaming PC monitors are getting as big as a lot of big screen TVs that you might buy for your living room. That is certainly the case with this simply huge Acer Predator gaming monitor that has an OLED display and is currently at an all-time price low right now.

Right now the 48-inch Acer Predator CG48 OLED gaming PC monitor is priced at $815.13 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price for this product and a huge price drop from its original launch MSRP of $1,499.99.

This monitor has an OLED display which gives it much more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than many standard IPS gaming PC monitors. It has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a refresh rate of 138 Hz with 0.01ms response time. It supports the AMD FreeSync Premium tech, so when you connect your AMD GPU on your PC to the monitor, you will experience minimal screen tearing and stuttering while playing games.

If you want to hook up more than one device to the monitor, like a game console, a notebook, and a desktop PC, you can with the monitor's four HDMI ports (1 HDMI 2.1 port and three HDMI 2.0 ports). There are also four USB ports to connect devices like smartphones and tablets and it also has two 10W onboard speakers. It even supports mounting on a wall with its VESA hardware.

48-inch Acer Predator CG48 OLED gaming PC monitor for $815.13 ($684.83 off MSRP launch price)

