Microsoft deprecates Windows UWP Map control and Maps Platform APIs

So far, 2025 has been quiet in terms of deprecated and removed features in Windows 10 and 11. In February, Microsoft announced the deprecation of Location History APIs, which allowed Cortana (rest in peace) to access device history over the last 24 hours. Later, Microsoft reminded users that the Line Printer Deamon is dead.

Now, in April, we have a new entry on the list of deprecated Windows features. This time, Microsoft is ditching the Windows UWP Map control and Windows Maps Platform APIs that allow developers to integrate maps into their Windows applications:

The Windows UWP Map control and Windows Maps platform APIs within Windows have been deprecated as of April 8, 2025. The Maps UWP Control and Maps platform support within Windows will continue to function but will not be updated. For more information, see Resources for deprecated features.

Microsoft has a dedicated documentation that hosts extra information about each deprecated feature and API. It says the following about the Windows UWP Map control and Windows Maps platform APIs:

You can find the rest of the deprecated Windows features in the official documentation here.