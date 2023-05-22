Deal

Save up to 34% on AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 CPUs during the Amazon Gaming Week Sale

Amazon has kicked off its Gaming Week Sale, allowing you to score multiple gaming-related tech products with massive discounts. Therefore, here is your chance to build a new AMD-powered computer with the latest Ryzen 7000 processors for much less than usual. AMD has slashed prices for its current-generation desktop CPUs, allowing everyone to buy Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 models with discounts of up to 34%.

Ryzen 7000 CPUs are the first AM5-based models from AMD. They feature high-performance Zen4 cores with significantly increased clocks and on-chip memory (cache). Also, the series is the first to support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 for ultra-fast storage and cutting-edge GPU technologies. And thanks to AMD's famous support, you can be sure your AM5 motherboard will support AM5 processors for generations to come. The best part is that non-3D models (processors with the 3D V-Cache) are now up to 34% off their MSRP.

Here are the processors available on sale:

And here are the specs so that you can compare each model in the lineup:

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 7900X Ryzen 7 7700X Ryzen 5 7600X
Architecture Zen4 5nm, socket AM5
Chipsets X670E, X670, B650E, and B650
Core Count 16 cores
32 threads		 12 cores
24 threads		 8 cores
16 threads		 6cores
12 threads
Clocks 4.5GHz base
5.7GHz boost		 4.7GHz base
5.6GHz boost		 4.5GHz base
5.4GHz boost		 4.7GHz
5.3GHz
Unlocked Yes
L3 Cache 64MB 32MB
Memory DDR5-5200
TDP 170W 105W

