Save up to 34% on AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 CPUs during the Amazon Gaming Week Sale

Amazon has kicked off its Gaming Week Sale, allowing you to score multiple gaming-related tech products with massive discounts. Therefore, here is your chance to build a new AMD-powered computer with the latest Ryzen 7000 processors for much less than usual. AMD has slashed prices for its current-generation desktop CPUs, allowing everyone to buy Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 models with discounts of up to 34%.
Ryzen 7000 CPUs are the first AM5-based models from AMD. They feature high-performance Zen4 cores with significantly increased clocks and on-chip memory (cache). Also, the series is the first to support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 for ultra-fast storage and cutting-edge GPU technologies. And thanks to AMD's famous support, you can be sure your AM5 motherboard will support AM5 processors for generations to come. The best part is that non-3D models (processors with the 3D V-Cache) are now up to 34% off their MSRP.
Here are the processors available on sale:
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - $550 | 31% off on Amazon US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $382 | 30% off on Amazon US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - $296 | 34% off on Amazon US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $241 | 19% off on Amazon US
And here are the specs so that you can compare each model in the lineup:
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|Architecture
|Zen4 5nm, socket AM5
|Chipsets
|X670E, X670, B650E, and B650
|Core Count
|16 cores
32 threads
|12 cores
24 threads
|8 cores
16 threads
|6cores
12 threads
|Clocks
|4.5GHz base
5.7GHz boost
|4.7GHz base
5.6GHz boost
|4.5GHz base
5.4GHz boost
|4.7GHz
5.3GHz
|Unlocked
|Yes
|L3 Cache
|64MB
|32MB
|Memory
|DDR5-5200
|TDP
|170W
|105W
As an Amazon Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
