Klipsch's R-620F floorstanding speaker falls to lowest price in over a year

Soundbars have become a popular setup for consuming audio as they are generally much simpler to set up than something like an AVR + speakers. If you are looking for one, some of the most popular soundbar products like the LG with its S95TR 9.1.5, Klipsch Flexus CORE, and Sonos with its Arc as well as the Sub Mini and Sub 4 are selling at their best prices.

However, if a dedicated AVR and wooden speakers like a pair of floorstanders is what you are after, then the R-620F towers from Klipsch are definitely worth checking out as they have just hit the lowest price in well over a year (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The Klipsch R-620F is praised for its excellent sound quality properties and to deliver this, the speakers rely on a 1-inch Aluminum LTS tweeter, that is mated to a 90 x 90 square Tractrix Horn, for the mid-highs and treble. The crossover frequency is at 2000 Hz.

Meanwhile, the mid-range, and mid-bass as well as some of the sub-bass are handled by the dual 6.5-inch spun-copper IMG (Injection Molded Graphite) woofers. Klipsch claims that the woofers can go as low as up to 38Hz at +/- 3dB. Thus you would need a subwoofer only if you plan do go down to the 20s.

The speakers should sound plenty loud too as they are rated for 100 watts RMS with a sensitivity of 96 dB @ 2.83V/1M. They are 8 ohms compatible.

Get the Klipsch R-620F at the link below:

Klipsch R-620F Floorstanding Speaker with Tractrix Horn Technology | Live Concert-Going Experience in Your Living Room, Ebony: $259.00 (Amazon US)

