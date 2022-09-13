Don't miss AMD RX 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6700 XT GPUs for the cheapest prices ever

Graphics cards have been getting cheaper over the last month and half or so, and now looks like a great time to snag one up since they seem to be settling at decent prices. In this article, we have compiled the best AMD Radeon GPU deals.

We start off with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which used to be the flagship SKU for this generation of AMD cards but has since been superseded by the RX 6950 XT. In terms of performance, the 6900 XT is about on par with the Nvidia RX 3080 12GB model in rasterization performance.

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 AMD RX 6900 XT 16GB CORE: $699.99 (Typical selling price: ~$799)

Up next, we have the slightly slower Radeon RX 6800 XT. Spec-wise, the 6800 XT is almost the same as the 6900 XT. While the latter features the full Navi 21 chip with 80 Compute Units (CUs), the RX 6800 XT features the slightly cut-down die with 72 CUs. The 6800 XT trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3080 10GB model.

MSI Gaming Z Trio AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB: $599.99 (Typical selling price: ~$659)

Following the two premium tier performance cards above, we come to the more affordable segment and prices here are definitely the best we have seen in a long, long time.

