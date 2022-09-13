Excel users on Mac and Windows will soon be able to automate repetitive tasks

Microsoft appears to be in a mood to make Office Scripts support for Excel more accessible. A few months ago, it added the ability for the team members of a SharePoint site to easily collaborate, view, and run team-owned scripts on their Excel workbooks. However, Office Scripts, an automation feature-set, is currently limited to Excel for the web. This will change next month, as Microsoft promises to bring it to more platforms, namely Mac and Windows.

According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Excel users on Mac and Windows will be able to automate their repetitive spreadsheet tasks come October. Users will be able to create, edit, and run Office Scripts in Excel for Windows and Mac using the Code Editor and All Scripts taskpane, exactly like Excel for the web.

The ability to create, edit, and run Office Scripts in Excel will be very useful, especially in workplaces. You can easily automate your day-to-day tasks, which means you do not have to worry about forgetting steps. However, you have to wait patiently until October to use it on Excel for Mac or Windows. You can learn how Office Scripts work on Excel for the web here.

According to the roadmap page, the automation feature-set will be available as a preview first in October. Microsoft also promises general availability in the same month. Although not confirmed, a preview of the automation feature-set will likely be available for Office Insiders early next month. And it may have a broader rollout in the middle or late October. Worse, Microsoft could also postpone it as well.

Meanwhile, Microsoft introduced several new features in Excel for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS last month. You can learn about these new capabilities here.

Source: Microsoft