Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 7% on a Mobile Pixels Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle. bring your work wherever you go thanks to this bundle’s innovative design and wide compatibility.

The Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle is the perfect companion for your laptop. The Duex Max features eye-care mode, plug in & power on functionality for a comfortable experience. The Mini Mouse offers wireless connectivity and comfort, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for smooth movement and gaming capabilities. Both are easy to use, lightweight, and durable.

Duex Max

Eye-care mode. Minimizes the emission of blue light from your second display

Plug in, power on. High-speed video transmission & a plug-&-play experience packed into a single cable

Expressive color options. Choose from 4 expressive hues to convey the true you

Lightweight. Gives you true mobility w/ the most durable materials

Energy-efficient. Specially designed to reduce battery consumption from your laptop

Durable. Withstands the wear & tear that comes w/ transporting your laptop around

Various scenarios. Landscape mode, portrait mode, presentation mode, eye care mode & kickstand mode

Wide compatibility. Easily pair your DUEX Max w/ any laptop or device, including a Nintendo Switch & select Android phones, via USB-C or USB-A connection

Mini Mouse

Wireless. Get a wireless connection w/ the reliability of a wired mouse, plus wireless convenience & freedom

Comfortable grip. Fits your hands perfectly, providing a comfortable using experience

Lightweight & portable. Easy to store in your bag or pouch

Soft click. No more disturbing noises w/ the loud clicking sound

Bluetooth 5.0. Stay connected to your computer without obstructing other ports

Integrated red laser pointer. Draw the attention of your audience & make your lectures more impressive

This Mobile Pixels Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle normally costs $388.99, but you can pick it up in several colors for just $360.99 which is a savings of $18 (7%) off. For a full description, specs, and shipping, click the link below. Optional 1 or 2 year warranty can also be added.

Not for you?

That's OK, there are other deals on offer you can check out here.

Neowin Deals · Free eBooks · Neowin Store

Disclosure: This is a StackCommerce deal or giveaway in partnership with Neowin; an account at StackCommerce is required to participate in any deals or giveaways. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site, and it all goes toward the running costs.